Dianne (Bast) Hedlund, 83, passed away at home on February 7, 2019, after a long illness, surrounded by her family. Affectionately known as Dee, Dude, and Granny. She was born and raised in Ashland, IL. She was the daughter of the late William "Pete" Bast and Constance Bast. She was the loving wife of 61 years to the late Roger R. Hedlund. She was loved by many including her children. She came to Chicago to pursue a nursing career and raise a family. She loved camping, fishing, and traveling, especially to Wisconsin. She loved sports and the Chicago Bulls. She worked tirelessly and selflessly helping others as well as her family. Active in her community and worked till her passing for the Secretary of State DMV. She is survived by her children; John (Debra), Linnea, Viveca, Neil (Lisa), Holly (Vince) Cesena, Matthew (Stefanie), Glenn (Dawn), Andrea (Ted) Giannios. Proud Granny to seventeen grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, a sister in law Marge Bast and many relatives of Ashland, IL. She was preceeded in death by an infant daughter Amy D., her parents, her husband, and brother Dennis Bast. Rest in peace our beloved angel. A memorial service is planned for March 23, 2019 at St Philip Lutheran Church 2500 W. Bryn Mawr, Chicago, IL at 2:00 pm. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary