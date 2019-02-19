Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
St Philip Lutheran Church
2500 W. Bryn Mawr
Chicago, IL
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Dianne Hedlund
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dianne Bast Hedlund

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dianne Bast Hedlund Obituary
Dianne (Bast) Hedlund, 83, passed away at home on February 7, 2019, after a long illness, surrounded by her family. Affectionately known as Dee, Dude, and Granny. She was born and raised in Ashland, IL. She was the daughter of the late William "Pete" Bast and Constance Bast. She was the loving wife of 61 years to the late Roger R. Hedlund. She was loved by many including her children. She came to Chicago to pursue a nursing career and raise a family. She loved camping, fishing, and traveling, especially to Wisconsin. She loved sports and the Chicago Bulls. She worked tirelessly and selflessly helping others as well as her family. Active in her community and worked till her passing for the Secretary of State DMV. She is survived by her children; John (Debra), Linnea, Viveca, Neil (Lisa), Holly (Vince) Cesena, Matthew (Stefanie), Glenn (Dawn), Andrea (Ted) Giannios. Proud Granny to seventeen grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, a sister in law Marge Bast and many relatives of Ashland, IL. She was preceeded in death by an infant daughter Amy D., her parents, her husband, and brother Dennis Bast. Rest in peace our beloved angel. A memorial service is planned for March 23, 2019 at St Philip Lutheran Church 2500 W. Bryn Mawr, Chicago, IL at 2:00 pm.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.