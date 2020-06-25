Dianne Campbell
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dianne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dianne Campbell, nee Pfingsten, of Northbrook IL. Beloved wife of Allen Campbell for 47 wonderful years. Loving aunt of Penelope Campbell, and many other nieces and nephews. Dear friend to many and will be missed by all. A visitation will be held Friday, June 26, at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 1104 Waukegan Rd. Glenview IL. from 4:00-7:00PM with a prayer service at 6:30PM. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, 50 attendees will be allowed in the building at a time. Please wear masks and social distance. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Cancer Society, For more information please call 847-901-4012



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
26
Prayer Service
06:30 PM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
1104 Waukegan Rd
Glenview, IL 60025
(847)901-4012
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved