Dianne Campbell, nee Pfingsten, of Northbrook IL. Beloved wife of Allen Campbell for 47 wonderful years. Loving aunt of Penelope Campbell, and many other nieces and nephews. Dear friend to many and will be missed by all. A visitation will be held Friday, June 26, at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 1104 Waukegan Rd. Glenview IL. from 4:00-7:00PM with a prayer service at 6:30PM. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, 50 attendees will be allowed in the building at a time. Please wear masks and social distance. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Cancer Society, For more information please call 847-901-4012
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 25, 2020.