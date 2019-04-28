Home

Dianne Elizabeth Sierak, 74, passed away surrounded by her sons on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019. She was the loving mother of Ted, Chris, and Tim Sierak; beloved daughter of the late Arthur and Madeleine Maitland; grandmother of Alexander Sierak; dear sister of the late Arthur Lowell Maitland and sister-in-law of Lorna; cherished aunt of Jeff and Ken. A memorial mass will be held at 10:45am on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at St. Isidore Church, 427 W. Army Trail Road, Bloomingdale, IL 60108. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Catholic Charities of Joliet, https://catholiccharitiesjoliet.org/general-donation/. Visit Dianne's memorial @ dupagecremations.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 28, 2019
