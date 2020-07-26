1/1
Dianne L. Breymeyer
On March 19, 2020 Dianne Breymeyer passed away, one of Chicago's earliest victims of the Civid19 virus. She was 80 years old. Dianne graduated from Albion College, MI. She went on to serve as Director of Human Resources for some of Chicago's largest companies. Dianne loved to travel and was especially fond of her trips to Europe, and was always a warm and generous person and will be missed by many. She is suvived by her brother Bill Breymeyer and his wife Lindy and their 3 children, Amanda Schmid, Monica Gola and William Eric Breymeyer, and many nieces and nephews.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 26, 2020.
