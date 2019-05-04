|
|
Dianne L. Hammett, nee Teichert, went to her eternal rest during Holy Week at age 72. She will be terribly missed by her nieces and nephews and their spouses: Mary (Joseph), Theresa (William), Barbara (David), Jeffrey (Christine), Kenneth (Sisi, and their daughter Sealia), John (Simona). She was the loving "baby sister" of the late Raymond. Dianne was a loyal and generous woman who cherished her friends and family, who will deeply feel her loss. She had style and grace, and brought inimitable elegance to our lives. Dolly, we will miss you. Services will be held Saturday May 25 at 10:00 a.m., St Gertrude Catholic Church, 1420 W. Granville Ave. Chicago. Flowers may be sent there.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 4, 2019