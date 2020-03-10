Home

Dianne M. Teipe nee Derrickson, 70, of Bolingbrook, formerly of Park Ridge. Dearest companion of Bernhard Bajak, and beloved wife of the late George E. "Bud" Teipe. Loving mother of Scott (Laura) and Paul Teipe. Proud grandmother of Jeffrey, Connor, and Gavin. Loving daughter of Marcella "Sally" nee Diehl, and the late Charles H. Derrickson Sr. Dear sister of James (Sandra), and Edward Derrickson and the late Nancy (the late Peter) Scholl, and the late Robert, and Charles H. Derrickson. Visitation Thursday March 12, 2020 from 3:00pm - 8:00 pm at Bolingbrook McCauley Funeral Chapel and Crematorium, 530 W. Boughton Rd., Bolingbrook, Il. Funeral service Friday 11:00 am at funeral home. Cremation private. In lieu of flowers memorials to: Avenues to Independence, 515 Busse Hwy., Park Ridge, Il 60068 appreciated. Dianne was a devoted employee for many years at the M. J. Suerth Funeral Home. For more information 630-759-1212.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 10, 2020
