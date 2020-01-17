Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd.
9445 West 31st St
Brookfield, IL 60513
(708) 485-2000
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
11:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd.
9445 West 31st St
Brookfield, IL 60513
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
8:00 PM
Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd.
9445 West 31st St
Brookfield, IL 60513
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dianne Kronika
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dianne Marie Margaret (Schleitwiler) Kronika

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dianne Marie Margaret (Schleitwiler) Kronika Obituary
Dianne Marie Margaret Kronika, nee Schleitwiler, age 66 of Bourbonnais. Beloved wife of James Alan Kronika, fond mother of Jessica (Alexander Bregola) Kronika, Jacob (Veronica Niechajczk) Kronika and David (Nastassia Whitten) Kronika; sponsor to Christian Lacerona of the Phillipines and Jatendra Kumar of India; dear grandmother of Mykaela Kronika, Kaden Kronika, Jeanette Kronika and Harold Kronika; sister of Barbara (Tony) Sakalys, Paul (Mary Nichols) Schleitwiler, Judith Schleitwiler Wolicki and the late Beverly McHugh (Thomas), Patrick (Noelle) Schleitwiler and David (Marge) Schleitwiler, great niece of Alice Schleitwiler, Phyllis Schleitwiler and Lorraine Schleitwiler. Visitation Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 11 A.M. to 7 P.M. at Hitzeman Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 9445 West 31st Street, Brookfield, IL 60513. Funeral Service Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 8 P.M. Information 708-485-2000 or www.HitzemanFuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dianne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -