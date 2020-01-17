|
Dianne Marie Margaret Kronika, nee Schleitwiler, age 66 of Bourbonnais. Beloved wife of James Alan Kronika, fond mother of Jessica (Alexander Bregola) Kronika, Jacob (Veronica Niechajczk) Kronika and David (Nastassia Whitten) Kronika; sponsor to Christian Lacerona of the Phillipines and Jatendra Kumar of India; dear grandmother of Mykaela Kronika, Kaden Kronika, Jeanette Kronika and Harold Kronika; sister of Barbara (Tony) Sakalys, Paul (Mary Nichols) Schleitwiler, Judith Schleitwiler Wolicki and the late Beverly McHugh (Thomas), Patrick (Noelle) Schleitwiler and David (Marge) Schleitwiler, great niece of Alice Schleitwiler, Phyllis Schleitwiler and Lorraine Schleitwiler. Visitation Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 11 A.M. to 7 P.M. at Hitzeman Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 9445 West 31st Street, Brookfield, IL 60513. Funeral Service Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 8 P.M. Information 708-485-2000 or www.HitzemanFuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 17, 2020