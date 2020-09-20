1/
Dianne Robins
Dianne Robins, nee Schnitzer, beloved wife of the late Ralph Robins and Morris Kohn; loving mother of Laurel (Donald Lackey) Kohn, Nancy (Dennis) Cerny, Arthur Kohn and David (Ramona) Kohn; proud grandmother of Mark Lackey and Judy (Ethan Sorrelgreen) Lackey; adored great-grandmother of Milo, Desmond and Callen Sorrelgreen; dear sister of the late Bertha (Joe) Kanter and their children and grandchildren; and step-mother of Susan (Michael) Serrill, Michael (Joyce) Robins, Amy (Jack) Gilron and their families. Due to public health concerns, the service can be viewed Wednesday, 11:30 AM live or any time after at www.MitzvahFunerals.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to JUF or The Ark. Info at Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, www.MitzvahFunerals.com or 630-MITZVAH/630-648-9824.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Service
11:30 AM
live stream
September 19, 2020
“Ah, how many luxuries has the good God prepared for his Jewish children.” —Shalom Aleichem Dianne Robins
Stacy Jones, Son of Nancy Kohn Cerny
Grandchild
