Dianne S. Hill

Dianne S. Hill Obituary
Dianne S. Hill, lovingly known as Dee Dee. Beloved sister of George J. Hill; loving daughter of the late George W. and Leona M. (nee Rochkes) Hill; proud aunt of Andrea (Victor) Vela and Stephanie (Patrick) Giblin; great-aunt of Sloane Vela and Henry Giblin; also survived by Diane Seifert Hill and many cousins and friends. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester (2 blks West of Mannheim Rd.) on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until time of Chapel Service 12:00 noon. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Marik-Baken Funeral Services Ltd., Barbara Marik-Baken, Director. For info 773-910-3400 or 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 17, 2019
