Dietrich Paul Oltman, aged 89, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 26, 2020, in Effingham, Illinois. Dietrich was born in Beatrice, Nebraska on February 3, 1931 to Anton Oltman and Ethel Eckerd Oltman. His friends and extended family called him Paul (Uncle Paul). Paul joined the Navy in the late 1940s. He loved Big Band music and while on leave in 1951, met Elaine Sola, his soulmate, at a dance at the Great Lakes Naval Station in Chicago, Illinois. He married Elaine on June 27, 1953 in Cicero, Illinois. In 1959, they built a house in Darien, Illinois, where they raised seven children and he lived most of his life. Paul and Elaine were a team that put family first, working tirelessly to provide food, clothes, and a strong Catholic and educational environment. Paul loved the outdoors and camping. He took the family on almost annual camping road trips across the nation and to many National Parks. The trips were always memorable life experiences, both for the awe-inspiring natural wonders and the unforgettable and thankfully hilarious and innocuous calamities that would ensue. He had a great sense of humor and was a fun and loving father, grandfather and uncle. Paul was a big sports fan, especially the Chicago Bears, Bulls, White Sox, and Nebraska football, gathering the family together to watch on TV. From time to time he would take the family to live games as a special treat. He also attended as many of his children's school sporting events as he could, acting as both taxi driver and a stalwart fan, regardless of their skill or outcome. Friends and family knew Paul for his generosity, warmth, kindness, humor, and strength of character. A devout and selfless Catholic, he was a member of Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church (originally St. Mary's). He volunteered at the school, food banks, and soup kitchens. He was a member of multiple Catholic community groups including the Cursillo movement. Preceded in death by Elaine, Paul is survived by his seven children: Mary Camp, Patricia Oltman, Paul (Myra) Oltman, Anthony Oltman, John (Diana) Oltman, Kathryn Oltman, and Michael (Kristi) Oltman, and his ten grandchildren. He also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews who have always been dear to his heart as well as many, many friends. A private funeral mass will be held at Our Lady of Peace Church, Darien followed by interment at Clarendon Hills Cemetery. For funeral info: Modell Funeral Home (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com