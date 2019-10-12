Home

POWERED BY

Services
COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME
8025 GOLF ROAD
Niles, IL 60714-1109
(847) 581-0536
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME
8025 GOLF ROAD
Niles, IL 60714-1109
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dimitrios Dernis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Dimitrios G. Dernis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dr. Dimitrios G. Dernis Obituary
Dr. Dimitrios G. Dernis, 80, born in Athens, Greece, Beloved husband of the late Evanthia (nee Talidis); Devoted father of George (Maria), John (Kathy) and Alex; Cherished grandfather of Dimitri, Stephan, Natasha, Leah and Eva; Loving son of the late George and Katerina Dernis; Dearest brother of Artemis; Dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many. Memorial service will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home 8025 W. Golf Rd. Niles, IL., Arrangements by NICHOLAS M. PISHOS FUNERAL DIRECTOR, LTD., Info: 847-581-0536 or www.colonialfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dimitrios's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now