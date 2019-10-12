|
|
Dr. Dimitrios G. Dernis, 80, born in Athens, Greece, Beloved husband of the late Evanthia (nee Talidis); Devoted father of George (Maria), John (Kathy) and Alex; Cherished grandfather of Dimitri, Stephan, Natasha, Leah and Eva; Loving son of the late George and Katerina Dernis; Dearest brother of Artemis; Dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many. Memorial service will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home 8025 W. Golf Rd. Niles, IL., Arrangements by NICHOLAS M. PISHOS FUNERAL DIRECTOR, LTD., Info: 847-581-0536 or www.colonialfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 12, 2019