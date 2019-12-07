Home

John G. Adinamis Funeral Directors, Ltd.
2720 S. River Road
Des Plaines, IL 60018
(847) 375-0095
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Lazarus Greek Orthodox Chapel
9900 N. Milwaukee Ave
Des Plaines, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Lazarus Greek Orthodox Chapel
9900 N. Milwaukee Ave
Des Plaines., IL
View Map
Dimitrios "Jim" Karavas, age 83, of Aigio, Achaia Greece, passed away on Wednesday, December 4th. Beloved husband of Penelope, nee Iatropoulos; loving father of Helen (Nick) Sklivagos, George (Jill) Karavas and Mario Karavas; proud grandfather of J.D., Dimitri, Deziree, Antonios, Penelope, Melissa, Devin and Damian. Dear brother of Anastasios (Maria) Karavas, Kali Karavas, The late Nikolaos (Maria) Karavas and the late Sophia (the late Ioannis) Ifantis and brother-in-law of Helen (the late Kostas) Giforos, Kyriakos (Nafsika) Iatropoulos, Stella (the late Vasili) Sellis and fond uncle, cousin and friend of many. Family and friends will meet Saturday morning, December 7th for Visitation at 10:00 a.m. and Funeral service at 12:00 p.m. at St. Lazarus Greek Orthodox Chapel located inside Ridgewood Memorial Park, 9900 N. Milwaukee Ave., Des Plaines. Interment to follow. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial tributes may be made in Jim's name to the Greek American Rehabilitation and Care Centre, 220 1st Street, Wheeling, IL 60090. Arranged by John G. Adinamis Funeral Director, Ltd. For more information, www.jgadinamis.com or call 847-375-0095
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 7, 2019
