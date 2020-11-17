1/2
Dimitrios P. Merageas
{ "" }
Dimitrios "Jimmy" P. Merageas, 73, Born in Sparti, Greece; Beloved husband of Athena (nee Vlahiotis) Devoted father of Peter (Maria), Renee, and Madeline; Cherished son of the late Panagiotis and Vasiliki Merageas; Loving brother of Soula (Angelo) Manis; Dearest brother-in-law of Eva (Gus) Babalis; Fond son-in-law of the late Christos and Magdalini Vlahiotis; Dear uncle, cousin and friend to many here and in Greece. Dimitri was the Chef/Owner of Mykonos Greek Restaurant located in Niles, IL. for over 40 years. Those that knew him well, often listened to him boast that he was the 301st Spartan. He will be sadly missed by all that knew him. Visitation, Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 4 – 8 p.m. at Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home 8025 W. Golf Rd. Niles, IL. and Thursday morning from 10 a.m. until time of Funeral service 11 a.m. at St. Nectarios Greek Orthodox Church 133 S. Roselle Rd. Palatine, IL.; Interment will follow to Ridgewood Cemetery. Please omit flowers donations in his memory to the Hippocratic Cancer Research Foundation c/o Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center of Northwestern University 676 N. St. Clair St. Suite 1200 Chicago, IL. 60611, appreciated. Eternal be his Memory. Arrangements by NICHOLAS M. PISHOS FUNERAL DIRECTOR, LTD., Info: 847-581-0536 or www.colonialfuneral.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME
NOV
19
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Nectarios Greek Orthodox Church
NOV
19
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Nectarios Greek Orthodox Church
Funeral services provided by
COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME
8025 GOLF ROAD
Niles, IL 60714-1109
(847) 581-0536
Memories & Condolences

3 entries
November 16, 2020
I am so very sorry to hear about Jimmy's passing.
He was always so warm and kind to my family and I, and my heart goes out to Athena and the Family. When my Mother, Brother and I were in Gythio years ago, Jimmy drove down to see us. God Bless him always.
Valerie Gobos
Acquaintance
November 16, 2020
Our sincere condolences to the Merageas family and all who knew him. Our family all loved Dimitri. He was a kind, generous, fun loving person. We loved the Merageas Family parties we were invited to at Mikonos over the years and his personal visits when we dined at his restaurant. He will be sorely missed as a friend and neighbor.
Larry and Lisa Goldfine
Neighbor
November 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
