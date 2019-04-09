Home

Dina I. Diane Partipilo Potter, 73, passed away April 3, 2019. Beloved wife of Roger for 46 years. Loving mother of Rodney (Niki) Todd (Debby). Beloved son of the late Anthony and Marie Partipilo. Fond grandmother of Lindsay, Cayden. Dear sister of Jeannie (James) Baker. Fond aunt of three nephews. Visitation will be Wednesday, April 10, from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W Lawrence Ave, Norridge. Funeral will begin Thursday at the funeral home at 9:00 a.m., then proceed to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Melrose Park, for Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Christ the King Mausoleum. Info: 708-456-8300
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 9, 2019
