Dinka Vitkovic, nee Rogovic, Age 91, passed away on February 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John Vitkovic. Loving mother of John (Jeanette) Vitkovic and Laura (Jim) Annerino. Dear grandmother of Tammy (Kevin) Bristol, Corie (Steve) Kitts, Lisa (the late Remi) Benkowski (Daniel Mueller) and James Annerino (Lindsay Ohde). Dearest Noni of Noah, Asher, Gabriella, Marisa, Finnegan, Maverick and Sofie. Fond sister of Frank (Stefica) Rogovic, Maria Rogovic and Joseph (Rose) Rogovic. Also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.Visitation, Thursday, February 21, 2019, 3:00PM to 9:00PM at Damar-Kaminski Funeral Home & Crematorium, 7861 S. 88th Avenue, Justice, Illinois. Funeral, Friday, February 22, 2019, 9:00AM prayers to begin from the funeral home to Saint James at Sag Bridge Church, 10600 S. Archer Avenue, Lemont, Illinois for 10:00AM Mass. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery Garden Mausoleum, Justice, Illinois. For more information, 708-496-0200 or www.kaminskifamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 20, 2019
