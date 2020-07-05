Dino P. Tonelli, 91, of Wilmette, IL, passed away on April 21, 2020. Devoted husband for 61 years to Trudy, nee Mohr; loving father of Sandra (Kris) Nichols, Cheryl (Thomas) McNabola, Karen Kikos and Dina King; cherished grandfather of Ryan (Katerina), Timothy, Margaret (fiancé Tony Feit), and Emily Nichols, Brenden Burke, Alexander, Eleanor and Andrew Kikos, Kennedy and Kathryn King, the late Patrick Burke, the late Matthew McNabola,; great-grandfather of Ilai and Mica Nichols; beloved brother of the late Louis (Miranda) Tonelli and the late Reno Tonelli. Dino was the founder of Mercury Express Inc., a latter WWII Navy veteran, and past commander of the Evanston Post 42 American Legion. He will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by all who loved and knew him. A Memorial Visitation will be held Thursday, July 9th, at 9:30am until the time of Mass at 10am, at St. Joseph Church, 1747 Lake Ave., Wilmette, IL. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation at http://Alzfdn.org