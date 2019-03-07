Home

Kurtz Memorial Chapel
102 E. Francis Road
New Lenox, IL 60451
(815) 485-3700
Dinos T. "Gus" Bovis

Dinos T. "Gus" Bovis Obituary
93, of Joliet, formerly of Chicago passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at his home. Beloved husband of the late Maria Bovis (nee Pislis); Loving father of Tom (Michelle) Bovis and Betty (Jack) Bovis-Baity; Cherished grandfather of Dena Maria Baity; Dear uncle and cousin of many. Dinos was preceded in death by his siblings Sophia and Paraskevi. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church would be appreciated. The family will receive friends at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 102 E. Francis Rd., New Lenox, IL, 60451 on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 3-8 PM. Funeral service Saturday, March 9, 2019 with visitation at Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, Hegewisch from 9:00AM until time of funeral service at 10:00am. Interment Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Info www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 8165-485-3700
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 7, 2019
