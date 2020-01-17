Home

Knollcrest Funeral Home
1500 South Meyers Road
Lombard, IL 60148
(630) 932-1500
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Knollcrest Funeral Home
1500 South Meyers Road
Lombard, IL 60148
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:30 AM
The Christian Reformed Church of Western Springs
5140 Wolf Road
Western Springs, IL
View Map
Dirk "Dick" DeGroot, age 94, of Wagenborgen, Netherlands, formerly of Hinsdale. Beloved husband of Aafke Bos-Ridder and the late Henrietta "Hank"; loving father of Derek (Joan) DeGroot and Mark (Lisa) DeGroot; step-father of Jan Willem (Yvon) Bos, Evelien (Francis) Bos, and Berthil (Helene) Bos; devoted grandfather of Mark (Tricia), Adam (Whitney), Amy (Ryan) Zmich, Dirk (Ali), Alex (Crystal), Mylena Bos, and Lisanne Bos; great-grandfather of 8; fond brother of Abel (the late Louise) DeGroot, Paul (Flora) DeGroot, and the late Amelien (the late Martjo) Drijver; uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, January 17th, 3-8 PM, at Knollcrest Funeral Home, 1500 S. Meyers Rd. (3 Blks. S. of Roosevelt) Lombard. Memorial Service Saturday, 10:30 at The Christian Reformed Church of Western Springs, 5140 Wolf Road, Western Springs, IL, 60558. Interment private. Memorials to a are appreciated. Funeral info: www.knollcrest.net or 630-932-1500.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 17, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -