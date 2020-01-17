|
|
Dirk "Dick" DeGroot, age 94, of Wagenborgen, Netherlands, formerly of Hinsdale. Beloved husband of Aafke Bos-Ridder and the late Henrietta "Hank"; loving father of Derek (Joan) DeGroot and Mark (Lisa) DeGroot; step-father of Jan Willem (Yvon) Bos, Evelien (Francis) Bos, and Berthil (Helene) Bos; devoted grandfather of Mark (Tricia), Adam (Whitney), Amy (Ryan) Zmich, Dirk (Ali), Alex (Crystal), Mylena Bos, and Lisanne Bos; great-grandfather of 8; fond brother of Abel (the late Louise) DeGroot, Paul (Flora) DeGroot, and the late Amelien (the late Martjo) Drijver; uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, January 17th, 3-8 PM, at Knollcrest Funeral Home, 1500 S. Meyers Rd. (3 Blks. S. of Roosevelt) Lombard. Memorial Service Saturday, 10:30 at The Christian Reformed Church of Western Springs, 5140 Wolf Road, Western Springs, IL, 60558. Interment private. Memorials to a are appreciated. Funeral info: www.knollcrest.net or 630-932-1500.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 17, 2020