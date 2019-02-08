|
|
Dixie Lee Byrnes (née Smithpeters), age 83, late of Orland Park. Beloved wife of the late Robert F. Byrnes Sr.; devoted mother of Susan (Jesus) Zaragoza, Robert F. (Krista M. Robinson) Byrnes Jr., and Nancy (Joe) Dockweiler; proud grandmother of Danielle, Caitlin, Madison, and Mackenzie; dear sister of Ginger Randell. Visitation Saturday, from 2:00 p.m. until the time of Funeral Service at 6:00 p.m. at Thornridge Funeral Home (Janusz Family Funeral Service) 14318 S. LaGrange Rd. (Northbound traffic: U-turn permitted at 143rd St.), Orland Park. Private Interment St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to . (708) 460-2300 or www.thornridgefuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 8, 2019