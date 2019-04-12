DJ Corrigan, 75, of Chicago and formerly of Hanover Park and Bartlett; husband of 53 years to Paulette, nee DiCrispino, whom he met in high school in LaSalle-Peru; father of Sean and Erinn; papa of Ashley, Delaney, Miles and the late Alexandria; brother of Rose (John) Lipinski and the late Dick, Bob, Mary Jo and Vince. He was an uncle, great uncle and god father to many. He as a huge Chicago Blackhawks fan. DJ was a dedicated employee of GAB Robins / Sedgwick for 54 years, working his way up to VP and senior executive general adjuster. As much as he enjoyed his job and the people he worked with his family was his pride and joy. He worked hard with coworkers and played hard with friends. He was a friend of many, especially Uncle Jack and will be missed by numerous dear friends. Visitation Sunday, April 14th, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory 950 South Bartlett Rd. (at Stearns Rd.) Bartlett. Cremation will be private at the Countryside Crematory. In lieu of flowers donations to 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 would be appreciated. www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com or 630-289-7575. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary