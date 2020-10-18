Dmitry Paperno, concert pianist, writer, beloved teacher, husband, father, and grandfather died on October 12, 2020 at the age of 91. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Lyudmila; his daughters Anna (Bruce) Radzin and Maria (Boris) Tsipris; and his grandchildren, Alexandra and Samuel Radzin, and Olivia (Jason) Wilson and Eugene Tsipris. Loving caregiver Hatuna helped brighten his last years as well. Our heartfelt thanks to NorthShore Hospice. He received his musical training under Alexander Goldenweiser at the Tchaikovsky Moscow State Conservatory, receiving a Master's Degree with Honors in 1951 and an Aspirant Diploma in 1955. A prize winner at the Fifth International Chopin Competition in Warsaw in 1955 and the First International Enescu Competition in Bucharest in 1958, Paperno proceeded to perform extensively throughout Russia and Eastern Europe as well as in England, Cuba, and Belgium (as soloist with the U.S.S.R. State Orchestra at EXPO in Brussels in 1958). He also made numerous recordings for Melodiya, the record label of the Soviet Union. In 1967 Mr. Paperno began teaching at the Gnessin Moscow State Institute. After emigrating to the United States in 1976, Paperno continued to concertize widely throughout the U.S. and Western Europe. A Professor at Chicago's DePaul University since 1977 (now Emeritus), Paperno has been on the jury panel for many international piano competitions. He has also given master classes at the Moscow Conservatory as well as in Belgium, Finland, Portugal, and the United States, including classes at Oberlin and the Manhattan School of Music. Mr. Paperno is the author of several essays on music and pianism and the books Notes of a Moscow Pianist (Amadeus Press) and Postscriptum. His recordings on Cedille Records include Dmitry Paperno: Uncommon Encores, Paperno Plays Chopin, and Paperno Live. Services are private and plans will be announced for a future memorial. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the DePaul University School of Music. Notes of condolence may be sent to 1831 Mission Hills Rd., Apt. 508, Northbrook, IL 60062 For information or to leave condolences, Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
.