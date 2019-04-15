Doc (Dennis) Patrick O'Connor, 54, from Elmhurst, IL, passed away on April 9, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, Kevin and Margie and his brother, Kevin. He is survived by his beautiful loving wife, Lisa and kind-hearted humorous son Sean (Maria) O'Connor as well as his siblings, Terry (Lynda) O'Connor, Margie (Dahn Johnson) O'Connor, Mary Pat (Jim) Esposito, Kathy (Gene) Gierzynski and step-mother, Carole O'Connor. He is further survived by his nieces Nicole, Annie and Maddie and nephews Ryan, Tony and Patrick and many cousins, aunts and uncles, too many to name here.Please join us to celebrate Doc's life and honor his love of football, imparted by his father, on April 19, 2019 at Two Brothers Roundhouse, 205 N. Broadway, Aurora, IL. The family asks that everyone wear their football gear, jerseys, t-shirts, hats, etc. Doc loved life, football, and above all else, a good party.The family requests that memorials in Doc's name be made to Multiple Sclerosis Foundation or Evans Scholarship Foundation. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary