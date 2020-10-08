1/1
Docia Joyce "Jody" Stoneberg
1932 - 2020
Docia Joyce "Jody" Stoneberg, nee Gazaway, passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020, surrounded by loved ones, at her home in Skokie, IL. She was born on February 20, 1932, in a small town called Happy, TX. She graduated from St. Anthony's School of Nursing in 1953. She married the late Donald Stoneberg in 1954 and devoted her life to her nursing career, working night shift while Donald worked day shift. Donald was in the Air Force, and they raised six children together. Donald retired from Langley Air Force Base in Virginia and relocated his family to Skokie in 1972. Jody loved life, watching sports, especially football and basketball (Go Cats!). She loved fishing, bowling, reading, gambling, playing cards and dominos (42) with her grandchildren, doing puzzles, and going to the casino. A beautiful life she lived. She had so much love for her children, Gary (Denise), Jim (Ellen), Pam (John), Randy (Cheryl), and the late Michael (Kathy) and Edward. She had 14 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren whom she loved and adored. She also had a lot of love for all her nieces, nephews, and cousins. Jody was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Donald Stoneberg; loving mother, Georgia Rogers, nee Miller (Frank); loving father, William Gazaway; two brothers, Elmer and Ray Gazaway; a sister, June Groves (Roy); and two sons, Michael and Eddie Stoneberg. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Paralyzed Veterans of America, 801 18th St. N.W., Washington, DC, 20006-3517 or Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS, 60675-8516. We sincerely thank you all for your thoughts and prayers at this time. Funeral info: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com to sign guestbook.



Published in PL-Central on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Haben Funeral Home & Crematory
8057 Niles Center Road
Skokie, IL 60077-2599
(847) 673-6111
October 5, 2020
Sincere condolences to the family of Docia Stoneberg. May you be comforted in knowing that our Heavenly Father cares for you and will give you strength to cope with your grief. (Matthew 5:4)
N. Stewart
