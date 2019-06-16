Home

Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
12641 W. 143rd St
Homer Glen, IL 60491
(708) 301-3595
Dolores Andrews
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
9:30 AM
Our Mother of Good Counsel Church
16043 S. Bell Rd
Homer Glen, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Mother of Good Counsel Church
16043 S. Bell Rd
Homer Glen, IL
View Map
Andrews , Dolores A. Dolores A. Andrews, age 84. Loving wife of the late Robert. Cherished mother of Karen (James) Mabbott, Joan (William) Falkenthal and Michael (Stephanie) Andrews. Devoted grandmother of Robert (Heather), Mark (Kristi) Falkenthal, Gina (Ben) Laureys, Rachel (fiance Michael Hynek) Mabbott and Steven Krukowski. Proud great-grandmother of 4. Also many friends and relatives. Visitation Monday 9:30am until time of Funeral Mass 10:30am at Our Mother of Good Counsel Church, 16043 S. Bell Rd., Homer Glen 60491. In lieu of flowers donations to Holy Family Villa would be appreciated. Interment private. RICHARD J. MODELL FUNERAL HOME, 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com.

Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 16, 2019
