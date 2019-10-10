|
Dolores A. Bergen (nee Rowley), age 96; beloved wife of the late Joseph A. Bergen; loving mother of Sharon (Gerald) Curran, Sandy (Paul) Komenda, Thomas (the late Susan) Bergen, Sally (the late Rod) Trotsky-Zuidema, Timothy (Eileen) Bergen and SueAnn (Daniel) Danaher; dear mother-in-law of the late John Trotsky; dearest grandmother of John (Amy), Jerry (Allison), T.J. (Melissa), Christopher (Amanda), Lauren (Billy), Jamie (Nick), Katie (Chris), Kellie, Timothy, Joseph and Adam; cherished great-grandmother of 16; devoted daughter of the late Joseph and Antoinette (Liebe) Rowley; dear sister of the late John (Bernice) Rowley and Patricia Rowley; devoted daughter-in-law to the late Frank and Sadie Bergen; and fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Saturday 8:30 a.m. until time of prayers 11:45 a.m. at Lawn Funeral Home, 7732 W. 159th St., Orland Park, to St. Damian Church Mass 12:30 p.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Funeral info: 708-429-3200.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019