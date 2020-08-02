1/1
Dolores A. Cannon
Dolores A. Cannon (nee Nolan). Beloved wife of the late William A. Cannon. Loving mother of William T. (Karen), Michele (Kevin) Krahn, Denise Rhine, Christopher (Tracy) and Bart (the late Tammy) Cannon; cherished grandmother of Christine (Matthew), Lindsay and Ryan Cannon, Brett (Alexa) Krahn, John (Madina), Mark, Vincent and Jacqueline (Adam) Rhine, Sean (Katie), Zachary, Aidan, Logan and Gabriella Cannon; loving great-grandmother to Talia Rhine, dear sister of William (Joann) Nolan, sister-in-law to the late Patricia (the late Andrew) Evans, and the late John (Rosemary) Cannon, Preceded in death by her parents Andrew and Esther Nolan, Loving sister to the late Robert (the late Therese) Nolan, the late Mary Jane (the late George) Briggs, the late Raymond (Beverly) Nolan, and the late Marjorie Ray. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, funeral services will be held privately. For more information please call 847-359-8020 or visit Dolores' memorial at smithcorcoran.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 736-3833
