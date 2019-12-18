|
Dolores A. Grams (nee Volkmar), 93, a 10 year resident of Elk Grove Village passed away December 15th at Bella Terra Nursing Home. Dolores was a ret. 20 year Nursing Assistant at Resurrection Hospital, Chicago and member of Sheila Ray Senior Ctr. and the VFW Auxiliary. She was the beloved wife of the late Clarence J. (1972); loving mother of Ronald E. (Patricia), William C. (Pat), and Barbara M. (Jim) Carbone; dear sister of Gerald (late Doris) Volkmar, the late Marguerite (late John), Tyler, the late Bill (late Bernice) Volkmar, the late Marie (late Wally) Erlinghagen, and the late baby Edwin; cherished grandmother of Scott, Kevin, Jimmy, and Vinny. She also leaves many loving nieces, nephews and friends. A visitation will be held Friday, December 20, from 3 to 9 p.m. at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Heights Road, Elk Grove Village with a Saturday Mass at 10 a.m. at Queen of the Rosary Church, 750 Elk Grove Blvd, Elk Grove Village. Interment at St. Joseph Cemetery, River Grove. For more info, 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 18, 2019