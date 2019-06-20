|
SPEAKER , DOLORES ANN 'DODIE' Speaker, Dolores A., born August 1, 1921 in Chicago, IL. Died May 18, 2019 in Kingwood, TX. Beloved mother of Frances Manley (the late Andrew Manley), Kathleen Dice (the late Robert Dice, Jr.), Joan Grajek (Kevin), Susan Janson (John), Nancy Elsberry (Tony), Charles Speaker, Barbara Showan, Sandra Donnelly. Grandmother of 25, Great Grandmother of 31, Great Great Grandmother of 13. Preceded in death by beloved husband, Francis J. Speaker, daughter Mary Frances Speaker, son Robert Michael Speaker. Aunt/Great Aunt of many. Memorial Mass, Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 9:30 am at St. Christina Church, 3342 West 111th St.,Chicago, IL.. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Alsip, IL. immediately following memorial. In lieu of flowers, Masses preferred.
