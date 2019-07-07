Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 736-3833
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary of the Woods Church
7033 N. Moselle Ave
Chicago, IL
View Map
Memorial Mass
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary of the Woods Church
7033 N. Moselle Ave
Chicago, IL
View Map
Dolores B. Pasowicz Obituary
Dolores B. Pasowicz, 97, July 2, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Bruno. Preceeded in death by parents Marie and Thaddeus Bujewski and siblings Virginia (the late John) Gleeson, Ted (the late Helen) and John (Lorraine) Bujewski. Dear friend and traveling companion of the late Bill Veidt of Austin, TX. Fond aunt of Ann Gleeson, Mary Crawford, Peggy Gleeson (Joe Belli), Michael (Susan) Gleeson, Linda Sears, Jeanne Bernstein, Theodora (Fred) Koch, the late Johnny Bujewski, Steven (Nicole) Bujewski, Mary Helen (Jerry) Fanelli, Carol (Matthew) Dunagan, Michael (Aislinn) Bujewski. Great aunt of 19. Teacher/counselor/principal for 35+ years at the beautiful Oriole Park School, Chicago, IL. Docent at the Art Institute and the Terra Museum of American Art, lector at St. Mary of the Woods Church. Dolores loved her family, friends, the arts, teaching, travel, gardening, walking, investing, opera, good food and fun. She had perfect taste, an exquisite wardrobe, a talent for storytelling, a positive spirit and a deep appreciation of her life. Visitation Friday, July 12, 10 am St. Mary of the Woods Church, 7033 N. Moselle Ave, Chicago, IL until time of Memorial Mass at 11 am. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Dolores' name to a . Info 773-736-3833 or visit Dolores' memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 7, 2019
