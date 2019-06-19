|
Dolores Berman, nee Ehrlich, age 98 of Glenview, formerly of Boynton Beach, Florida and Glencoe, Illinois. Devoted daughter of Birdie and Meyer Ehrlich. Beloved wife of the late Marvin for 69 years. Caring and loving mother of Marc, Wendy Dolin, (the late Stewart Dolin) and Marcey. Cherished and devoted grandmother to Zack (Lena) and Bari Dolin. Beloved family friend to Ralph Alberto (Chase). Best friend to Milly and Mike Skolnick and Jerry and Elaine Berman. Loving aunt to Ken and Robert Berman, Janet Kessler and Dr. Elena Skolnick and Myron Berman. She had friendships that spanned decades, and traveled the world. Graveside services Thursday, 3 PM at Shalom Cemetery, 1700 W. Rand Rd, Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to MISSD.co or the . Sign Guestbook at chicagotribune.com/obituaries
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 19, 2019