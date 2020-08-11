1/
Dolores Bucko
1928 - 2020
Dolores Bucko (nee Kusper), born February 21, 1928, passed away August 9, 2020, at the age of 92. Dolores was pre-deceased by her husband, Michael Bucko II, and by her son, Michael Bucko III. She is survived by her daughter Christine (Nicholas Schlageter), and her grandchildren, Vladimir Schlageter, Kimberleah Duffek (Frank), and Michael IV, as well as numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Dolores' life fondly encompassed many other relationships, including the families Kolecke, Evans, Green, Breaux, Kusper, Silverado Memory Care and countless friends.

Visitation will be private. Funeral Mass for Dolores will be held at Mary Seat of Wisdom, 920 Granville Ave, Park Ridge, IL 60068, on August 12, 2020 at 1:00 p. m. Due to COVID-19 limits on gatherings, all attendees are requested to pre register attendance and wear masks at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/5080f4ca4a929a1f85-registration5

Internment immediately following at St. Adalbert's Cemetary, 6800 N. Milwaukee Ave, Niles, IL 60714.

In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Dolores may be made to Little City Foundation, www.littlecity.org

To leave an online condolence, visit www.yursfuneralhomes.com. For more information, please call Yurs Funeral Home, St. Charles, 630.584.0060.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Funeral Mass
01:00 PM
Mary Seat of Wisdom
Funeral services provided by
Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles
405 E. Main Street St.
St Charles, IL 60174
630-584-0060
