Dolores Krochman
Dolores C. Krochman


1928 - 2020
Dolores C. Krochman Obituary
Dolores C. Krochman (nee Saloman) of Willowbrook, formerly of North Riverside, passed away peacefully on April 7, 2020, at the age of 92. Beloved wife of the late Gene for 65 years; loving mother of Sandy (Doug) Youngren and Janice (Peter) Jilbert; proud grandmother of Christine (Jake) Chiodo, Adrienne (Nick) Caccamo and Jonathan (Laura) Youngren; great-grandmother of Addison and Dominic Chiodo and William and Charlotte Caccamo; dear sister of the late Arthur Saloman; devoted aunt, cousin and friend to many. Her love of God and decades of devotion to her Mater Christi Church have been an inspiration to many. Services were held Thursday, April 9, 2020 at St. Adalbert Cemetery. A memorial mass and celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home. Info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 12, 2020
