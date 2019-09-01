|
|
Dolores Carol Trulzsch nee Lorence, age 81; loving mother of Dawn (Jeff) Narlock and the late Kimm Schild-Rosa; dearest grandmother of Jake and Melissa Narlock and Kenneth Schild-Levine; dear sister of Art Lorence, Lorraine Sekula and the late Marlene; fond aunt of many; she was preceded in death by her first husband Kenneth Schild and second husband Bob Trulzsch. Visitation Tuesday September 3, 2019 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm at the Skaja Bachmann Funeral Home 7715 W. Rt. 14, Crystal Lake, IL. Funeral Services Wednesday 10:00 am. Interment Windridge Memorial Park. For more info 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 1, 2019