Home

POWERED BY

Services
Skaja Bachmann Funeral Home
7715 W. Route 14
Crystal Lake, IL 60012
(815) 455-2233
For more information about
Dolores Trulzsch
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Skaja Bachmann Funeral Home
7715 W. Route 14
Crystal Lake, IL 60012
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Trulzsch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores Carol Trulzsch

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dolores Carol Trulzsch Obituary
Dolores Carol Trulzsch nee Lorence, age 81; loving mother of Dawn (Jeff) Narlock and the late Kimm Schild-Rosa; dearest grandmother of Jake and Melissa Narlock and Kenneth Schild-Levine; dear sister of Art Lorence, Lorraine Sekula and the late Marlene; fond aunt of many; she was preceded in death by her first husband Kenneth Schild and second husband Bob Trulzsch. Visitation Tuesday September 3, 2019 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm at the Skaja Bachmann Funeral Home 7715 W. Rt. 14, Crystal Lake, IL. Funeral Services Wednesday 10:00 am. Interment Windridge Memorial Park. For more info 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dolores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Skaja Bachmann Funeral Home
Download Now