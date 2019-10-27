|
Dolores Necker nee Cervencik, 90, beloved wife of the late Edward; devoted mother of Bruce (Linda) and Debra (the late Jay) Benning; proud grandmother of Brian, and Bradley (Stephanie) Necker, Jeffrey (Molly) and Michael Benning; great-grandmother of Austin and Tyler Necker; loving sister of the late Martin and William Cervencik; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Longtime Beautician in Stickney. Funeral Monday 10:00 AM from Mount Auburn Funeral Home, 4101 S. Oak Park Ave, Stickney, IL 60402 to St. Pius X Church. Mass 10:30 AM. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Quincy Veterans Home will be appreciated. Info. 708-749-2033.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 27, 2019