Services
Mount Auburn Funeral Home
4101 South Oak Park Ave
Stickney, IL 60402
(708) 749-2033
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mount Auburn Funeral Home
4101 South Oak Park Ave
Stickney, IL 60402
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Mount Auburn Funeral Home
4101 South Oak Park Ave
Stickney, IL 60402
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Pius X Church
Resources
Dolores Cervencik

Dolores Cervencik Obituary
Dolores Necker nee Cervencik, 90, beloved wife of the late Edward; devoted mother of Bruce (Linda) and Debra (the late Jay) Benning; proud grandmother of Brian, and Bradley (Stephanie) Necker, Jeffrey (Molly) and Michael Benning; great-grandmother of Austin and Tyler Necker; loving sister of the late Martin and William Cervencik; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Longtime Beautician in Stickney. Funeral Monday 10:00 AM from Mount Auburn Funeral Home, 4101 S. Oak Park Ave, Stickney, IL 60402 to St. Pius X Church. Mass 10:30 AM. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Quincy Veterans Home will be appreciated. Info. 708-749-2033.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 27, 2019
