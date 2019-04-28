|
|
Dolores Cholewczynski (nee Twardzik), age 88. Beloved wife of the late William; loving mother of Patricia (Mark) Hofer and Michael (Raquel) Cholewczynski; cherished grandmother of 7; and great-grandmother of 3. Funeral Tuesday 9:15 a.m. from Richard Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 5725 S. Pulaski Rd. to St. Mary Star of the Sea Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation Monday 3-9 p.m. (773)767-4730 or www.rjmodellfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 28, 2019