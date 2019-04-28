Home

POWERED BY

Services
Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
5725 South Pulaski Road
Chicago, IL 60629
(773) 767-4730
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Cholewczynski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores Cholewczynski

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dolores Cholewczynski Obituary
Dolores Cholewczynski (nee Twardzik), age 88. Beloved wife of the late William; loving mother of Patricia (Mark) Hofer and Michael (Raquel) Cholewczynski; cherished grandmother of 7; and great-grandmother of 3. Funeral Tuesday 9:15 a.m. from Richard Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 5725 S. Pulaski Rd. to St. Mary Star of the Sea Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation Monday 3-9 p.m. (773)767-4730 or www.rjmodellfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now