|
|
Dolores "Lorry" Clyne (nee Higgins), formerly of Orland Park, passed away peacefully on Wednesday February 27, 2019 at home with family at her side. Loving mother of Michael, Terrence, Kathleen (Jim), Ellen (Patrick) O'Flaherty, Donna (Mike) Medina; proud grandmother of Erin, Dennis and Kevin; Fond sister of Mary Ann (the late Roy) DeLorenzo, Patricia (the late George) Schuma; Beloved aunt to many nieces and nephews. Cherished friend of the late Eugene Clyne. Preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Dorothy (nee Riley) Higgins. Lorry taught elementary school for over 30 years in Orland Park and Oak Lawn and continued to teach her family about faith, love and happiness to the very end. Memorial mass at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, Saturday March 16, 2019 at 10:00 AM. 605 State St. Lemont IL, 60439.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 10, 2019