Dolores Croix
Dolores Croix, nee Karmowski, age 88, of Bourbonnais, IL, passed away August 19, 2020 at her home. Wife of the late Thomas Croix; mother of Bruce (Patricia) of Bradley, IL, the late Jeffrey (Tina) of Highland Park, IL, Laura Croix of Anchorage, AK, Donna (William) Croix-Sorfleet of Moss Beach, CA, and John (Donna) of Bartlett, IL; grandmother of Lauren, Heather, Amanda, Jennifer, Michael, Brian, Sara, John, Julie, Nikki, Kacie, Samantha, Melanie, and Thomas; great-grandmother of Eden, Amelia, Theo, Kenzie, Cecil, Arthur, Maren and Sebastian; Sister of the late Edward Karmowski, the late Virginia Magero and the late Anne Karmowski. Dolores retired in 1994 as a nurse for Holy Cross Hospital after 20 years of service. She was a member of Maternity BVM Catholic Church. She enjoyed traveling, theater, gardening, and spending time with family and friends. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 29th at 10:00 am at Maternity BVM. Memorials to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital. CDC regulations apply.

Please visit www.schrefflerfuneralhomes.com where you can sign Dolores' online guestbook.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Maternity BVM
