Dolores Croix, nee Karmowski, age 88, of Bourbonnais, IL, passed away August 19, 2020 at her home. Wife of the late Thomas Croix; mother of Bruce (Patricia) of Bradley, IL, the late Jeffrey (Tina) of Highland Park, IL, Laura Croix of Anchorage, AK, Donna (William) Croix-Sorfleet of Moss Beach, CA, and John (Donna) of Bartlett, IL; grandmother of Lauren, Heather, Amanda, Jennifer, Michael, Brian, Sara, John, Julie, Nikki, Kacie, Samantha, Melanie, and Thomas; great-grandmother of Eden, Amelia, Theo, Kenzie, Cecil, Arthur, Maren and Sebastian; Sister of the late Edward Karmowski, the late Virginia Magero and the late Anne Karmowski. Dolores retired in 1994 as a nurse for Holy Cross Hospital after 20 years of service. She was a member of Maternity BVM Catholic Church. She enjoyed traveling, theater, gardening, and spending time with family and friends. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 29th at 10:00 am at Maternity BVM. Memorials to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital. CDC regulations apply.
