Home

POWERED BY

Services
N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
(847) 998-1020
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
Glenview Community Church
1000 Elm St.
Glenview, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Doehler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores Doehler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dolores Doehler Obituary
Dolores "Nicki" Doehler, 88, a longtime resident of Glenview, passed away January 3, 2020. Beloved wife for 65 years of Robert "Bob" Doehler; devoted mother to Lee (Steve) Macrander and David (Sandy) Doehler; proud grandmother of Lindsay (special friend Jay), Ryan, and Corey (Brittany) Macrander and Leah Doehler; proud great grandmother of Madeline Macrander. Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 8 from 4 to 8 pm at N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home, 1240 Waukegan Road, Glenview. Memorial service will be held Thursday, January 9 at 11 am at Glenview Community Church, 1000 Elm St., Glenview. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lattof YMCA, 300 E. Northwest Highway, Des Plaines, IL 60016. Funeral information www.nhscotthanekamp.com or 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dolores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -