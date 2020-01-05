|
Dolores "Nicki" Doehler, 88, a longtime resident of Glenview, passed away January 3, 2020. Beloved wife for 65 years of Robert "Bob" Doehler; devoted mother to Lee (Steve) Macrander and David (Sandy) Doehler; proud grandmother of Lindsay (special friend Jay), Ryan, and Corey (Brittany) Macrander and Leah Doehler; proud great grandmother of Madeline Macrander. Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 8 from 4 to 8 pm at N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home, 1240 Waukegan Road, Glenview. Memorial service will be held Thursday, January 9 at 11 am at Glenview Community Church, 1000 Elm St., Glenview. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lattof YMCA, 300 E. Northwest Highway, Des Plaines, IL 60016. Funeral information www.nhscotthanekamp.com or 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 5, 2020