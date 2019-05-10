|
Dolores T. Dybicz, loving wife of the late Aloysius; caring mother of Edward, Christopher (Lori), Andrew (Natali) and Phillip; devoted grandmother of Jennifer, Sarah, Raelyn and Brooke; fond sister of the late Estelle and Adeline.Dolores was a die hard Cubs fan. She also loved cooking, doing crossword puzzles and reading mystery novels.Memorial visitation Monday May 13, 2019 3:00pm to 9:00pm at The Countryside Funeral Homes and Crematory, 1640 Greenmeadows Blvd., Streamwood. Funeral Tuesday meet at St. John the Evangelist Church, 502 S. Park Blvd., Streamwood for Mass at 10:00am. Cremation was private at The Countryside Crematory. Info www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com or (630)289-8054
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 10, 2019