Dolores E. Cornell
Dolores E. Cornell, (nee: Black) age 94, at rest August 5, 2020. Devoted wife of the late Clifford C. Cornell for 66 years. Loving mother of Claudia (Gary) Taylor, Clifford (Kathy) Cornell, II and Curt Cornell (Janet Disteldorf). Doting grandmother of Frank Taylor, Clifford Taylor, William Taylor, Katrina Downing, Kelly Taylor, Michael Taylor, Sherilynn Steininger, Joy Carcionne and Eric Cornell. Great-grandmother of 21 and great-great grandmother of 3. Loving aunt to Debra Hossbach and John Rainis. Dolores was a lover of wine books, music and needlework. A celebration of her life memorial service will take place at her home (outside with masks required) on Saturday August 15th from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Donations can be made in her name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (stjude.org) 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements entrusted to Adolf Funeral Home, 630-325-2300, www.adolfservices.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Memorial service
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services
7000 South Madison Street
Willowbrook, IL 60527
630-325-2300
