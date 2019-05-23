Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brady-Gill Funeral Home
16600 S. Oak Park Ave.
Tinley Park, IL 60477
708-614-9900
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Kall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores E. Kall

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dolores E. Kall Obituary
Dolores E. Kall, Age 84, Beloved wife of the late Robert E. Kall. Loving mother of Kevin (Maureen), Christine (John) Spitkovsky and the late Robert (Sharon Stabrawa). Proud grandmother of 7; Dear sister of Connie (Tom) Ryan and the late Edward (late Dolores) Kreher. Funeral Saturday 10:00 A.M. from The Brady-Gill Funeral Home 16600 S. Oak Park Ave. Tinley Park to St. Christina Church. Mass 11:00 A.M. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation 2-9 P.M. Friday. Retired Supervisor with Cook County Forest Preserve. In lieu of flowers, donations to P.A.W.S. 8301 W. 191st St. Tinley Park, IL 60467 appreciated. 708-614-9900 or www.bradygill.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now