Parkside Chapels
5948 Archer Avenue
Chicago, IL 60638
(773) 767-9788
Dolores E. Meier Obituary
age 93, Beloved daughter of the late Fred and Elizabeth nee Drexel. Loving sister of Charlene, the late Donald, Colette and Joseph (Rose Marie). Aunt of nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, May 2, 11:00 a.m. at St. Jane de Chantal Church, 53rd & McVicker Sts (1 block West of Austin Ave), Chicago. Visitation Thursday May 2, 9:30 a.m. until time of mass at church. Entombment St. Mary Garden Mausoleum. Info. 773?767?9788. Arrangements by Kowske-Wolowiec Funeral Directors, Inc. Online tributes www.parksidechapels.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 1, 2019
