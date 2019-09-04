Home

Lawrence Funeral Home - Chicago
4800 N. Austin Ave.
Chicago, IL 60630
773-736-2300
Dolores Bartyzel
Lying in State
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Constance Catholic Church
5843 W. Strong St.
Chicago, IL
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Constance Catholic Church
5843 W. Strong St
Chicago, IL
Dolores F. Bartyzel

Dolores F. Bartyzel Obituary
Bartyzel, Dolores F., dear precious wife of 62 years to the late Joseph P., tender loving mother of Mary Ellen(Joe) Robert(Corrie), Laurel(Fred), Kristine and Sandra(Herb); unforgettable loving and playful grandma of five and great grandma of three, devoted sister to Elaine, kind sister in law and fond auntie. Lying in state Thursday, 10:00 a.m. until Mass of the Christian Burial 11:00 a.m. at St. Constance Catholic Church, 5843 W. Strong St., Chicago. Interment Adalbert Cemetery. 773-736-2300 or www.lawrencefh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 4, 2019
