Bartyzel, Dolores F., dear precious wife of 62 years to the late Joseph P., tender loving mother of Mary Ellen(Joe) Robert(Corrie), Laurel(Fred), Kristine and Sandra(Herb); unforgettable loving and playful grandma of five and great grandma of three, devoted sister to Elaine, kind sister in law and fond auntie. Lying in state Thursday, 10:00 a.m. until Mass of the Christian Burial 11:00 a.m. at St. Constance Catholic Church, 5843 W. Strong St., Chicago. Interment Adalbert Cemetery. 773-736-2300 or www.lawrencefh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 4, 2019