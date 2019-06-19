Home

POWERED BY

Services
Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home
500 West Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
(815) 459-1760
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home
500 West Terra Cotta Ave.
Crystal Lake, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church
451 W. Terra Cotta Ave.
Crystal Lake, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Fabbri
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores Fabbri


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dolores Fabbri Obituary
Fabbri , Dolores Dolores Fabbri, 91, of Woodstock, IL, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Vittorio E. Fabbri, loving mother of Victoria (Mark) Stach and cherished grandmother of Julia and Carolyn; preceded in death by her parents Leo and Anna Jerzak and her sister Lucille Jerzak. Visitation at Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home, 500 West Terra Cotta Ave., Crystal Lake, IL 60014 on Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 5pm-8pm. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00am on Friday, June 21, 2019 at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 451 W. Terra Cotta Ave., Crystal Lake, IL 60014. Interment to follow at St. Adalbert Catholic Cemetery, Niles. For information call (815) 459-1760. Online condolences may be made at www.querhammerandflagg.com. Sign Guestbook at chicagotribune.com/obituaries
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home
Download Now