|
|
Fabbri , Dolores Dolores Fabbri, 91, of Woodstock, IL, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Vittorio E. Fabbri, loving mother of Victoria (Mark) Stach and cherished grandmother of Julia and Carolyn; preceded in death by her parents Leo and Anna Jerzak and her sister Lucille Jerzak. Visitation at Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home, 500 West Terra Cotta Ave., Crystal Lake, IL 60014 on Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 5pm-8pm. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00am on Friday, June 21, 2019 at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 451 W. Terra Cotta Ave., Crystal Lake, IL 60014. Interment to follow at St. Adalbert Catholic Cemetery, Niles. For information call (815) 459-1760. Online condolences may be made at www.querhammerandflagg.com. Sign Guestbook at chicagotribune.com/obituaries
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 19, 2019