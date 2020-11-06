Dolores G. Wainauskis. Beloved daughter of the late Adolph Wainauskis & Kazimiera nee Sirvidas. Loving sister of Lorraine (the late Frank) Svelnis, & the late Helen & Bruno Bury. Devoted aunt of Dorothy (Stephen) Shaw, Kathleen (Jeffrey) Lewandowski, Robert Bury, Susan (Agustin) Otero, Dr. Sandra Bury, Mayor of Oak Lawn, Kathleen Svelnis, & John (Colleen) Svelnis. Proud great-aunt & great-great aunt of many. Retired from Northwestern Hospital, after more than 49 years of Service as a Medical Technologist in the Hematology Laboratory. Long-time member of the Knights of Lithuania & the St. Linus, Marist & McAuley Bridge Clubs. Graduate of St. Casimir Academy and Roosevelt University. Funeral Monday 10:15 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn, to St. Linus Church for Mass at 11:00 am. Interment St. Casimir Cemetery. Visitation Sunday from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com
