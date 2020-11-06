1/
Dolores G. Wainauskis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dolores G. Wainauskis. Beloved daughter of the late Adolph Wainauskis & Kazimiera nee Sirvidas. Loving sister of Lorraine (the late Frank) Svelnis, & the late Helen & Bruno Bury. Devoted aunt of Dorothy (Stephen) Shaw, Kathleen (Jeffrey) Lewandowski, Robert Bury, Susan (Agustin) Otero, Dr. Sandra Bury, Mayor of Oak Lawn, Kathleen Svelnis, & John (Colleen) Svelnis. Proud great-aunt & great-great aunt of many. Retired from Northwestern Hospital, after more than 49 years of Service as a Medical Technologist in the Hematology Laboratory. Long-time member of the Knights of Lithuania & the St. Linus, Marist & McAuley Bridge Clubs. Graduate of St. Casimir Academy and Roosevelt University. Funeral Monday 10:15 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn, to St. Linus Church for Mass at 11:00 am. Interment St. Casimir Cemetery. Visitation Sunday from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 425-0500
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved