Dolores H. Blank (nee Wessel), age 79, a resident of Plainfield, IL since 2002, formerly of Chicago and Naperville, IL 1972-2002, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Edward Hospital in Naperville. She was born June 20, 1940 in Chicago.
