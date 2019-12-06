Home

POWERED BY

Services
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
9:00 AM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church
2220 Lisson Rd
Naperville, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Blank
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores H. Blank


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dolores H. Blank Obituary
Dolores H. Blank (nee Wessel), age 79, a resident of Plainfield, IL since 2002, formerly of Chicago and Naperville, IL 1972-2002, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Edward Hospital in Naperville. She was born June 20, 1940 in Chicago.

Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL.

For service times and a complete obituary, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213 for more information.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dolores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -