Dolores H Sneed nee Hodal age 91 of Wheeling, formerly of Buffalo Grove, IL. Loving mother of Anthony, William (Mary), Thomas (Elisabet), Joseph (Alexandra) Sneed and the late John (Wendy) Sneed. Dear grandmother of Emilia, Avery, Jane, Dylan, Lara, Thomas, Natalie, Grace, and James. Fond sister of the late Charles (late Lillian), Milan (late Mary), and Tony (late Rose) Hodal. Aunt and cousin of many. Dolores was a strong and active woman, who was dedicated to her family and her faith, and proud of her Slovak heritage.Services will be private. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, IL. A Memorial Mass will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Addolorata Villa, 555 McHenry Rd., Wheeling, IL 60090. During this time of pandemic, please share your support at www.funerals.pro, there you can share a memory, a story or even a picture. Any act of kindness will be greatly appreciated or call 847.537.6600.