Dolores H. Sneed
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dolores H Sneed nee Hodal age 91 of Wheeling, formerly of Buffalo Grove, IL. Loving mother of Anthony, William (Mary), Thomas (Elisabet), Joseph (Alexandra) Sneed and the late John (Wendy) Sneed. Dear grandmother of Emilia, Avery, Jane, Dylan, Lara, Thomas, Natalie, Grace, and James. Fond sister of the late Charles (late Lillian), Milan (late Mary), and Tony (late Rose) Hodal. Aunt and cousin of many. Dolores was a strong and active woman, who was dedicated to her family and her faith, and proud of her Slovak heritage.

Services will be private. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, IL. A Memorial Mass will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Addolorata Villa, 555 McHenry Rd., Wheeling, IL 60090. During this time of pandemic, please share your support at www.funerals.pro, there you can share a memory, a story or even a picture. Any act of kindness will be greatly appreciated or call 847.537.6600.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
189 South Milwaukee Avenue
Wheeling, IL 60090
(847) 537-6600
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved