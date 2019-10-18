|
Dolores 'Dee' Helen Barbino (nee Czechorski), age 86, passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Beloved wife of John J. Barbino for 49 years. Daughter of the late Edwin Czechorski and the late Helen Czechorski (nee Wilkowski); sister of the late Edwin (Helen) Czechorski; sister-in-law of Catherine M. Rago (nee Barbino). Proud aunt of Janice (John) Besser; Nancy (Dan) Durbin; Ted (Barb) Czechorski; Tony (Anne) Czechorski; Damian (Karen) Czechorski; Debbie (Dan) Keenan; Tom Czechorski; and great-nephews, great-niece, and great-great-nephews. Dee was a graduate of Immaculate High School in Chicago, attended secretarial school, and retired as a secretary for Sokloro Meeker & Scott. Dee was Chairwoman of the Village of Lincolnwood Toys for Tots Program for an impressive 25 years and recognized by the Village of Lincolnwood with an award for her service. Her many loves included dogs, turtles, the Chicago Bears and Black Hawks, dancing, casinos, and horse racing. Dee fondly recalled buying two baby turtles at Woolworths for twenty-five cents each and caring for them for over thirty-three years, a true measure of her love for animals. Visitation Monday 10-10:45am directly at Our Lady of the Wayside Catholic Church, 434 W. Park St., Arlington Heights, IL 60005 with a Mass to follow at 11am. Interment St. Adalbert Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Toys for Tots, Village of Lincolnwood, 6900 Lincoln Avenue, Lincolnwood, IL 60712. For more information contact John Rago Sons FH at (773)-276-6056 or online at www.RagoSons.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 18, 2019