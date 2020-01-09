|
|
Dolores "Lynn" Hyland, age 70, at rest January 8, 2020; Devoted wife of Robert for 44 years; Loving mother of Brad, Colleen, Rob and Laura (Kevin) Hyland; Dear sister of Richard (Karen) and Dennis Liston; Dearest sister in-law of James, Richard (Maryellen), Dorothy (Wally), Sheila, Mark (Shelly), the late Mary Dee, the late Patrick, the late Michael, the late Thomas, and the late Terrence; Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews; Visitation Friday 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Saturday, 8:30 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge to St. Linus Church, 10300 S. Lawler Ave, Oak Lawn; Mass 9:30 a.m.; Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery; In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to the ; For Funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 9, 2020