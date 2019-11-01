|
Dolores J. Bartoszewicz age 83. Beloved wife of the late Michael B. "Mitch". Loving mother of Laura (Pat) Naughton, Andrea (Jerry) Warner and Valerie (Chris) Lendzion. Dearest Grandmother of Jay, Katie, Elizabeth, Michael, Becky, Christi, Julia, Joey and the late Timmy. Great Grandmother of Charlotte, Violet, Bradley and the late Madilyn. Cherished sister, aunt, cousin and friend of many.Funeral Monday Nov 4, 2019 9:15 am prayers at Matz Funeral Home 3440 N. Central Ave to St. Ferdinand Church for 10:00 am mass. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 3 to 9 pm. Info 773-545-5420 or wwwmatzfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 1, 2019