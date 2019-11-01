Home

Matz Funeral Home
3440 N. Central Avenue
Chicago, IL 60634
773-545-5420
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Matz Funeral Home
3440 N. Central Avenue
Chicago, IL 60634
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
9:15 AM
Matz Funeral Home
3440 N. Central Avenue
Chicago, IL 60634
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ferdinand Church
Dolores J. Bartoszewicz Obituary
Dolores J. Bartoszewicz age 83. Beloved wife of the late Michael B. "Mitch". Loving mother of Laura (Pat) Naughton, Andrea (Jerry) Warner and Valerie (Chris) Lendzion. Dearest Grandmother of Jay, Katie, Elizabeth, Michael, Becky, Christi, Julia, Joey and the late Timmy. Great Grandmother of Charlotte, Violet, Bradley and the late Madilyn. Cherished sister, aunt, cousin and friend of many.Funeral Monday Nov 4, 2019 9:15 am prayers at Matz Funeral Home 3440 N. Central Ave to St. Ferdinand Church for 10:00 am mass. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 3 to 9 pm. Info 773-545-5420 or wwwmatzfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 1, 2019
